Celine Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS) isn’t getting any easier for the singer. “We can’t find any medicine that works,” her sister Claudette told Le Journal de Montréal, “but having hope is important.” Celine, 55, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder last December, forcing her to cancel her 2023 Courage World Tour dates.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent,” she said. Although there is no cure for SPS, Celine has been “listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette confides. “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always tries to be the biggest, the strongest. At some point, your little heart and your little body speak to you.”