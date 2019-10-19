All grown up! Catherine Zeta-Jones was reminded that she doesn’t exactly have little ones anymore, as she visited her son Dylan at college.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, October 18, to share a photo of herself and her only son, 19, at Brown University. “‘On campus with my boy Dylan,” the actress wrote alongside the photo which shows the duo smiling next to each other.

Fans of the Hollywood star were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “This is really beautiful. Thank you for sharing. We are all proud and happy for your family,” one person said. Another added, “Isn’t it the best feeling in the world!!! From one proud mom to another!”

The Oscar-winner shares Dylan, and daughter Carys, 16, with her longtime husband, Michael Douglas — the pair tied the knot in 2000. The couple’s children may be grown, but Michael recently revealed that they have been trying to enjoy now having an empty nest.

“You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden … and then we got over that very quickly!” the Romancing the Stone actor told Closer Weekly and other reporters on October 11. “And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.”

Michael also discussed just how proud he is of his kids, especially Dylan, who has made it so far despite some barriers. “Dylan had serious dyslexia issues, and had to go to special schools earlier on and worked really hard,” the actor said. “The fact that he worked himself up to get into an Ivy League school I’m so proud of.”

Marc Israel Sellem/Shutterstock

However, as the summer was winding down, the Chicago couldn’t help but to gush about Dylan and Carys. “My babes are going back to school!” Catherine wrote next to an Instagram clip of her kids dancing up a storm. “Miss ‘em already. They fill a room.” So sweet!

It is so great to see how close Catherine and Michael are to their children!