They may be a very private couple, but Benji Madden wanted to let the world know just how much he cares for his wife, Cameron Diaz, as he shared a sweet post on her 47th birthday.

The musician, 40, took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, in order to celebrate the former actress’ special day. “Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the happy couple. “You deserve everything good that the universe has to give. I’m yours always forever. Many more baby.” Take a look at the cute post below.

The Charlie’s Angels star and her man tied the knot in 2015, one year after Cameron would appear in her final film, 2014’s Annie. However, according to Us Weekly, the blonde beauty is “very happy being away from acting” and she is “very fulfilled in her life.” The Vanilla Sky costar also opened up stepping away from Hollywood and taking a long hiatus.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Cameron told InStyle. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world, if I decide to.” While it has been some time since we’ve seen the Golden Globes nominee on the big screen, she doesn’t regret it.

“I don’t miss performing,” she admitted to the outlet. “Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about, something that just feels effortless.”

It seems like Cameron will continue to take this time to stay out of the limelight with her loved ones. Although, we certainly are eager for her Hollywood return!