Wondering why you haven’t seen Cameron Diaz movies lately? Well, she’s taking a hiatus from Hollywood to focus on herself, husband Benji Madden and the next steps in her career.

“She needed a break,” a source revealed to People. The last film Cameron starred in was 2014’s Annie and, since then, she hasn’t taken on another project.

“While she was always in the spotlight, she was never comfortable in that role,” the source said, adding that Cameron’s successful career took a lot of out of her. “It was stressful.”

The There’s Something About Mary star recently did an interview with InStyle in which she opened up about why this break was so necessary for her. “I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago that’s a long time,” Cameron explained. “I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. I don’t miss performing.”

Instead of rushing to get back into movies, Cameron is just enjoying her time at home with her hubby of four years. “It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to. Because my time is all mine,” she added. “I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

Right now, Cameron’s career is on the back burner and she has no problem with that! “I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me,” she gushed. “I’m in a great place.”

For now, we’ll just savor the moments we see her step out with Benji for a romantic date or when she goes to red carpet events, like when she reunited with her Charlie’s Angels costars.

Cameron is in complete bliss!