Peace out, Hollywood! She may have been an in-demand leading lady at one point, but these days Cameron Diaz is enjoying her time away from the spotlight with husband Benji Madden.

Cameron, 46, is “very happy being away from acting” and she is “very fulfilled in her life,” a source told Us Weekly. Believe it or not, her last acting gig was 2014’s Annie and she married the 40-year-old rocker in 2015. We haven’t heard — or seen — much from Cameron on the professional front since then.

Benji, on the other hand, is still releasing music with Good Charlotte — the band he co-founded with brother Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole Richie. Their latest album was just released in September 2018. Additionally, Benji and Joel, 40, were coaches on The Voice Australia from 2015 to 2016.

Since she left the big screen behind, Cameron has turned her attention to hobbies likes cooking. The Mask star is passionate about getting creative in the kitchen and “she’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her.” Maybe she will share her talents in a cookbook.

The insider added that, since “she spent so many years working a grueling schedule,” Cameron “just wants to have a slow pace and normal routine now” for her and Benji. “She’s loving this time in her life.”

That said, it’s not as if Cameron has disappeared for good — though it is quite rare to see them out and about. The happy couple live in Beverly Hills and were recently photographed on a date night making their way to Sugarfish for sushi on Thursday, July 11. The two walked hand-in-hand and seemed cuddly.

Though she did turn down an invite to present at the 2019 Oscars, which Closer Weekly exclusively revealed, we recently saw her reunite with Charlie’s Angels costars Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The nostalgia fest came nearly 20 years after they first starred together in the movie franchise.

As much as we’d love to see Cameron make her big return, we’re happy as long as she is happy.