Making memories! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are currently enjoying quite the vacation in Saint-Tropez — the pair were spotted taking a nice little stroll in a rare public outing.

The 46-year-old and her man, 40, were seen taking a break from the spotlight by taking a walk together while on holiday. The former actress went the floral-print outfit route, with a straw hat, while sporting sunglasses. On the other side of things, the musician wore a black top and shorts, with a cap pulled down low.

The couple tied the knot in 2015, and have kept a pretty low-profile since then, making only a few public appearances. The Charlie’s Angels star is “very happy being away from acting” and she is “very fulfilled in her life,” a source told Us Weekly, referring to the fact that Cameron hasn’t been in a film since 2014. However, while the pair is quite private these days, the Good Charlotte band member did give a shoutout to his wife during her birthday.

“There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of marriage,” Benji captioned a cute pic of the two on August 30 2018. “The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines [through] in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours always and forever, and to call you my one and only true love.” Aww!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Cameron and Benji on vacation!