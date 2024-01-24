Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have set the precedent for relationship goals. The couple have been married for more than 10 years and are always showing their love for one another whenever they get the chance.

While walking the red carpet at the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere in New York City on Tuesday, January 23, Calista, 59, shared with People that Harrison, 81, “supports” her in “so many ways.” The actress, who plays Lee Radziwill in the new season of the anthology series, revealed that supporting each other is “a mutual thing.”

The sweet comments came just over a week after Harrison mentioned his wife in his speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14. At the ceremony, he was honored with the Career Achievement Award, with his proud wife in the audience.

“I’m really happy to be here tonight, to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I’m very happy about that,” the Star Wars actor told the crowd. “I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I’m happy for this honor and I appreciate it very much. I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support — and I need a lot of support.”

He continued, “I’m grateful to all the fine actors — I see many of them here tonight — that I’ve worked with and I’m deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I’ve had,” adding, “I’m grateful. Thank you.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple also walked the red carpet together at the Emmy Awards on January 15, looking so in love.

“Their marriage is built on trust, loyalty, respect and openness,” a friend of the couple told Closer of Harrison and Calista’s incredible bond in July 2022. “He used to be very closed off, but she taught him the meaning of open communication.”

The insider went on to explain that the Indiana Jones star and the Ally McBeal alum may have opposite personality traits, but they mesh very well together.

“Calista is the organizer and very type-A,” the source continued. “Harrison is a lot more laid-back.”