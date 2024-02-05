At a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party, Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, confirmed her relationship with Breckin Meyer. News of their romance came just two years after the Full House actor died at 65 in January 2022.

Who Is Kelly Rizzo?

Kelly is a food and travel blogger who married Saget in 2018 after three years of dating. The comedian was already a dad to daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

Saget once recalled intimate details about his proposal to the travel enthusiast.

“I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee,” he told People in November 2017. “And she said ‘What are you doing?’ She got very emotional, and so did I. I tried to put it in words that make sense. I adore her. She’s fantastic and I’m a very lucky man.”

The world was shattered by Saget’s death, which was confirmed by Kelly and his family in January 2022. Two years later, the podcast host shared a tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

“I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for six years,” she captioned a selfie of Saget. “What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter and yes … still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart.”

She continued, “I’m still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn’t faded from all of your hearts in the slightest,” adding, “It means so very much.”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Who Is Breckin Meyer?

Breckin is an actor perhaps best known for roles in Clueless, Road Trip, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and the Garfield franchise. From 2000 to 2010, he voiced Joseph Gribble in King of the Hill. He married Deborah Kaplan in 2001, and the former pair split in 2012. They share kids Clover and Caitlin.

When Did Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer Start Dating?

The couple confirmed their romance at a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party in February 2024.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” Kelly told E! News at the time.

She also revealed that Saget’s daughters have been supportive of her new relationship.

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” the Special Forces alum added. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Kelly previously explained that the bond she shares with Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer has grown deeper while grieving.

“Just, I mean, every day – it’s not even every year — it’s just every day, he’s just still such a big part of my life,” she told People. “And I love being close to his girls and his daughters. And just honoring him with just little things that I do all day every day. He’s never going anywhere.”