Full House star Bob Saget has died at age 65, Closer Weekly can confirm, and is survived by his three daughters and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo. The food blogger, with whom he found love again in 2015, changed his whole perspective on getting married a second time.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” Saget shared with Closer exclusively in November 2017. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

Saget, who divorced his first wife, Sherri Kramer, in 1997, was smitten by Kelly from the start. The television host was 23 years younger than the beloved television star who found fame in the late ’80s. Kelly created the blog called Eat Travel Rock after falling in love with traveling and trying delicious dishes at her destinations. It was developed into a television show which has taken her all over the world. On the show’s official website, she describes herself as “the blonde Sicilian with a rocker-chic personality.”

Kelly and Saget got married in October 2018 in a gorgeous California ceremony. Several of Saget’s Full House costars attended the nuptials including Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure. The sitcom icon popped the question in an unconventional way a year prior.

“I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee,” Saget told People in November 2017. “And she said ‘What are you doing?’ She got very emotional, and so did I. I tried to put it in words that make sense. I adore her. She’s fantastic and I’m a very lucky man.”

In addition to Saget’s castmates attending their wedding, Kelly also grew particularly close to John Stamos‘ wife, Caitlin McHugh. Saget and John took their wives out on a double date in January 2019. In her Instagram story, Kelly referred to John and Caitlin as her “brother and sister-in-law.” Not only did Saget and his famous friends fall in love with the blonde beauty, but his daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, all quickly took a liking to her as well.