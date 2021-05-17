Bob Saget Is the Dad of 3 ‘Exceptional’ Daughters! Get to Know Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer

Bob Saget portrayed one of sitcom’s most beloved TV dads on both Full House and the series’ Fuller House revival, but off-screen, he’s the father of three daughters. Though he loved playing the dad of three Danny Tanner, nothing compares to raising his own children, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, in real life.

“They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional,” he gushed to People in January 2016. “[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.”

The iconic comedian shares his adult kids with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Bob and the screenwriter wed in 1982 and welcomed their first kid, Aubrey, five years later in 1987. Their second, Lara, was born in 1989, followed by their youngest child, Jennifer, in 1992.

Bob and Sherri eventually split after 15 years of marriage in 1997, but their divorce didn’t stop the How I Met Your Mother alum from sharing a great relationship with his daughters. Bob said there were no ifs, and or butts about being a dedicated dad because having children is the “best thing” he’s ever experienced.

“The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos star told Parade in 2009. “I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved.”

Though Bob would do just about anything for his kids, he revealed he “forbid” Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer from watching Full House when they were growing up. However, he told Access Hollywood the series was “forbidden” from their household for good reason.

“It was a kids’ show. It was a lovely, family kids’ show, but I’d done it all day,” Bob explained in April 2014. “Would you go home and watch a kids’ show after you did it all morning?”

Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer have since grown up, and the Grammy nominee is now in a happy marriage with his second spouse, Kelly Rizzo, whom he wed in 2018. While exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly in November 2017, Bob said he was elated to have all the pieces of his life coming together.

“I am in a great relationship… and I am surrounded by people I really care about,” he marveled over his blonde beauty and kids. “What more could I ask for?”

To learn more about Bob’s three children, keep scrolling!