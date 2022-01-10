Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline From Instagram DMs to a Happy Marriage
Late comedian Bob Saget found love again with second wife Kelly Rizzo, more than six years prior to his tragic death on January 8, 2022, at the age of 65. The pair wed in 2018, three years after the Full House alum slid into her DMs, but not before checking out the Chicago-based Eat Travel Rock blogger in 2015 via mutual pals.
Kelly revealed in a February 2021 TikTok video, “He saw my Instagram, and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting,'” she began.
“So, he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who’s also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, ‘Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a bitch?’ And he’s like, ‘No, she’s really nice actually. Yeah, I know her.'” Kelly said she was then tipped off that Bob was going to hit her up via Instagram DMs.
“I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know about that.’ But then, he sent this. He said, ‘Hey, want to come to a show of mine then go out for some burgers and lobsters?’ And I was like, ‘OK, we can be friends.’ And then, I was like, ‘Oh no, I kind of like him.’ And then we got married.”
There were two years of dating and an engagement before the pair tied the knot. Bob shared that he and Kelly were engaged in a November 8, 2017, Instagram post. It showed he and Kelly at dinner in Beverly Hills, where her diamond engagement ring sparkled on her finger.
“I’ve never met anybody like him,” Kelly gushed to Us before the couple’s 2018 wedding, adding, “He keeps me on my toes, literally. He’s just a wonderful guy. He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment! And all of his friends are just so fun because they’re just as fun and unique and complex as he is.”
“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” Bob told Closer exclusively at the time about finding true love again later in life with 23 years younger Kelly. His 15-year marriage to first wife, Sherri Kramer, ended in 1997, and the pair shared three adult daughters. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90 mindset,'” adding, “My daughters love [Kelly]! She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7