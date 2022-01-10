Late comedian Bob Saget found love again with second wife Kelly Rizzo, more than six years prior to his tragic death on January 8, 2022, at the age of 65. The pair wed in 2018, three years after the Full House alum slid into her DMs, but not before checking out the Chicago-based Eat Travel Rock blogger in 2015 via mutual pals.

Kelly revealed in a February 2021 TikTok video, “He saw my Instagram, and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting,'” she began.

“So, he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who’s also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, ‘Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a bitch?’ And he’s like, ‘No, she’s really nice actually. Yeah, I know her.'” Kelly said she was then tipped off that Bob was going to hit her up via Instagram DMs.