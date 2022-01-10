Comedian Bob Saget has died at age 65, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via Twitter on Sunday, January 9. The Full House actor, who is known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” a tweet from the Sheriff’s office read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Closer reached out to Saget’s rep but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The Sheriff’s office told Closer in a statement that deputies arrived “just after 4 p.m.” after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in the hotel. Saget was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We have no information on cause of death … The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death,” the statement read.

Hours before Saget was found unresponsive, he tweeted about performing hours of standup comedy in the panhandle state.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a [two-hour] set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t,” the How I Met Your Mother alum wrote before plugging dates for his upcoming 2022 shows.

Saget is best known as “America’s dad” thanks to his role as a single parent to his TV daughters — played by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — on Full House during its eight-season run from 1987 to 1995. Saget appeared opposite stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin.

The Philadelphia native even reprised his role for the 2016 revival, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons.

Off-screen, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he frequently gushed over.

“They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional,” Saget told People in January 2016. “[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.”

The comedian shares his adult children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. They wed in 1982 but split after 15 years of marriage in 1997. Despite their relationship ending, Saget called parenthood a “great thing” he “achieved.”

“The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” the iconic comedian told Parade in 2009. “I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are.”

Saget married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, in 2018 after three years of dating.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” Saget explained to Closer Weekly in 2017 after finding love with the food blogger. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

