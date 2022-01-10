Following the unexpected death of beloved actor Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and Fuller House, his fellow celebrities and costars took to social media to pay tribute.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room while on tour in Florida on January 9. He was 65 years old. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was born on May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia. He got his big break in Hollywood when he was cast as Danny Tanner, a recently widowed father of three on the beloved sitcom Full House, in 1987 which ran until 1995. The role would lead him to become known as “America’s dad.” He also served as the host America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

He continued with smaller roles in the industry, but he returned to the spotlight with the role as the narrator in the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner in the reboot Fuller House, which ran until 2020.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Saget was married twice — he wed first wife, Sherri Kramer. They wed in 1982 but split after 15 years of marriage in 1997. During their marriage, they welcomed three children together: Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget and Jennifer Saget. Saget moved on and wed his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, in 2018 after three years of dating.

While Saget enjoyed a long and successful career in show business, he often gushed over his most favorite role of being a dad to his three daughters.

“The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” the Masked Singer alum told Parade in 2009. “I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved.”

At the time of his death, Saget was on a stand-up comedy tour throughout the United States. Hours before he was found unresponsive, he tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a [two-hour] set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t.”

Keep scrolling below to see the touching tributes pouring in after Saget’s death.