Over the past two decades, Roseanne Barr’s love life has been surrounded by mystery. The sitcom actress’ controversial comments on social media led her to take a step back from the spotlight and divulge little about her relationship with Johnny Argent. Scroll below to find out if they are still together.

Who Is Johnny Argent?

Roseanne met Johnny in 2002 when he entered a writing competition that was hosted on her blog.

“My boyfriend and I are kindred spirits,” she told The Guardian in October 2008. “He is feminine in a way. When he used to write for me, he lived in the desert. He was like a hermit just with his books.”

After a year of talking on the phone, they met up in person for the first time and quickly hit it off.

“He flew in and I was waiting at the airport in a car with a driver,” she continued. “He’s crazy like me, he doesn’t go outside very much. I was thinking, ‘Why have I done this?’ and he opened the door and I almost lost my mind. He was the most handsome man I’ve ever seen.”

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Johnny has earned multiple credits as a writer and producer, per IMDb. Since they first met, the duo collaborated on several TV specials, including The Tipping Point and Rockin’ With Roseanne. In March 2007, they moved to Hawaii after she purchased a home built on a 46-acre plot of land.

How Many Times Has Roseanne Barr Been Married?

Prior to her relationship with Johnny, Roseanne was married and divorced three times. From 1974 to 1990, the comedian was married to Bill Pentland. She wed her second spouse, Tom Arnold, in 1990. Four years later, the Roseanne costars called it quits on their marriage. The mom of five was married to her third husband, Ben Thomas, from 1995 to 2002.

Are Roseanne Barr and Johnny Argent Still Together?

Roseanne returned to TV to reprise her titular role in the Roseanne revival in March 2018. Two months later, the series was canceled following the actress’ controversial tweets. Roseanne kept a low profile in Hawaii, selling her second home in Los Angeles in March 2022.

She and Johnny are still together but have continued to keep details about their relationship under wraps. In recent years, the TV producer started “The Roseanne Barr Podcast” and made her return to TV with a Fox Nation comedy special.