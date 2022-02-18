Are Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon Still Together? Split Clues

Is the engagement off for Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli and fellow chef Michael Castellon? The Alex in America star had some very curious answers about her personal life during an Instagram “Ask Me Anything” session” with fans on Thursday, February 17, and her reply regarding plans for her future did not include Michael.

“Anything coming up that you are looking forward to?” one person asked. While most fans would have guessed that a wedding to Chopped champion Michael would have been part of her answer, Alex made no mention of her fiancé of more than a year and a half and only talked about her daughter. She answered, “I’m taking a vacation with Ava in March,” and added, “This summer I plan on sitting on the beach and swimming in the water.”

When a fan asked if she was married, Alex responded with a firm “No.” She made no mention of her engagement or anything to do with the fact that since June 20, 2020, she’s been planning to marry Michael. Alex later deleted the slide.

Alex gave another telling answer that her love life might be amiss when someone asked her, “What skill or talent do you wish you had?” She replied, “Not being a sucker for love.”

The Iron Chef judge then said that she’s been processing some “regrets” through “crying” and “healing.” When answering the question, “Do you have any regrets in life? And how do you process/handle them?” Alex had a long and curious response.

“Some of my biggest regrets have only happened in the last couple of years. I honestly haven’t been able to process them all well or gracefully, she began. Alex then said that “I use cooking, therapy, exercise, friends, sleep, water, time, crying and cake for healing” for how she processes her regrets.

Alex used to post photos of Michael on her Instagram page regularly. But he’s now noticeably absent, as it appears the chef has scrubbed any snapshots of Michael, though the photo from their engagement remains.

The owner of New York’s Butter restaurant and Michael had dated for four years before he popped the question, using a family heirloom emerald ring. Alex was completely looking forward to a “rager” of a wedding at the time of their engagement.

Courtesy of Are Alex Guarnaschelli/Instagram

“We’re not in any hurry, but I want to have a blowout,” the Supermarket Stakeout star told People at the time, adding, “I want a tri-state rager.” Alex was previously married to Brandon Clark, whom she met while working at Butter. The pair wed on April 29, 2007, and their daughter, Ava, was born in July of that year. Alex and Brandon divorced in 2015.