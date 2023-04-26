Anna Faris has been very open about several parts of her life, but her relationship with husband Michael Barrett is something she holds pretty sacred. The private couple have rarely been photographed out together in public since the Mom alum revealed they secretly got married.

During a July 2021 episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” Anna shared that she tied the knot with the cinematographer in a private ceremony.

“I’m looking around … my fiancé’s right — he’s now my husband. Yes, we eloped,” she said. “It was awesome, yeah, it was great.”

The House Bunny actress also kept her nuptials a secret from her family members at first.

“We saw my family and it kind of slipped out the same way,” Anna reflected. “My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago,’ but it was great.”

From their union, Anna became a stepmom to Michael’s two children from his previous marriage to Natasha Sabrina Sizlo. The Scary Movie alum also shares one child, son Jack, with ex-husband Chris Pratt, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. She candidly spoke about coparenting her little one with the Parks and Recreation actor after their split.

“I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and, so far, he is,” Anna told Us Weekly in January 2018. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

Prior to her marriage to Chris, Anna was married to Raising Dad actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. When it comes to her third marriage, the Maryland native still stands by the decision to elope.

“We realized early on that we didn’t want to be apart, as so many people have to do in this industry,” she revealed during a November 2022 interview with People. “And so we really prioritized us getting to be together, which is new for me.”

Anna also reflected on her past two marriages and why they didn’t work out.

“I’ve normally, in my other marriages, [spent] a lot of time apart,” the Friends alum shared. “And so, I think the feeling of consistent security and safety is now … I really appreciate that, the maturity of it.”

