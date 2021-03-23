Anna Faris’ Son Jack Is Her Pride and Joy! Meet the ‘Mom’ Alum’s Only Child With Ex Chris Pratt

Anna Faris doesn’t have to think twice about making decisions that benefit her son. Though the Mom alum has a ton of professional responsibilities as a Hollywood star, she’s willing to drop anything when it comes to her only child, Jack Pratt.

Parenthood has been Anna’s No.1 priority ever since she welcomed Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt in 2012. The Scary Movie actress said her “identity [changed]” as a woman the moment her little bundle of joy came into her life.

“You are now a mom, sort of the most important job in the world and the pressure and the guilt and all the things that are wrapped up in that. I don’t think anyone can really prepare you for [motherhood] ― even though they try,” she told the Huffington Post in January 2016. “I definitely grappled with the idea of ‘Who am I now?’ The way I describe it is like a tidal wave. There was before the tidal wave, and there’s after the tidal wave.”

Anna’s job as a mother became even more important when she and Chris ended their marriage after eight years together in August 2017. The House Bunny star shifted her focus from raising her little man to coparenting with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor as amicably as possible. Fortunately, open “communication” has been the key for Anna and Chris.

“We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this,” the blonde beauty shared with Women’s Health in April 2018. “We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child ― that makes the rest of it worth it.”

In the years since their split, Anna and Chris have done a fabulous job coparenting their son. Even though both have moved on — Anna is engaged to fiancé Mike Barrett while Chris is married to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — they continue to put their differences aside for the sake of their child.

“We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it’s like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness?” she said during an episode of her podcast “Unqualified” in 2019. “Chris and I work really hard [to coparent] because we have Jack. That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Anna’s little one!