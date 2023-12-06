Patrick Dempsey, Wife Jillian Fink's Cutest Photos: Then and Now

Patrick Dempsey Is a Loverboy for Wife Jillian Fink! See the Couple’s Cutest Photos Then and Now

As one of Hollywood’s heartthrobs, fans can’t help but feel a little jealous of Patrick Dempsey‘s wife, Jillian Fink. The couple’s cutest photos prove the Grey’s Anatomy alum and his stunning spouse had each other’s support back then, and they’re certainly stronger than ever now.

The Made of Honor actor and the FYFE Beauty owner tied the knot in 1999. They experienced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their eldest child, Talula, in February 2002. Five years later, they expanded their brood when twins Darby and Sullivan arrived.

The two took fans by surprise when they announced their split in 2015. “It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage,” their joint statement read.

Patrick and Jill reconciled just months later and have been going strong since.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair’s cutest photos through the years!