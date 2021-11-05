Anna Faris is a hardworking actress and mom to son Jack, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt. The Mom star revealed on her podcast, “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” that she married cinematographer Michael Barrett during the pandemic. Their relationship has been rather private, but Anna couldn’t help but share the exciting news with her fans.

“I’m looking around…my fiancé’s right — he’s now my husband. Yes, we eloped,” she told a caller during the podcast. “It was awesome, yeah, it was great.”

In the same podcast episode, Anna revealed that she also kept details of her marriage under wraps from her family.

“We saw my family and it kind of slipped out the same way. My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago,’ but it was great,” she said.

Anna and Michael got married at San Juan Island in Washington. The pair met working on the set of Overboard, which began filming in 2017. Other films Michael has worked on include A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, Ted and Ted 2. He also worked as a director on Temple in 2017 and was a co-producer for a Canadian film called Night Hunter in 2018.

Michael, a California native, studied film at Columbia University. He worked on over 30 episodes of CSI from 2001 to 2004 as the director of photography. He and Anna took a romantic Venetian vacation shortly after they met.

“We had an immediate kind of intimacy,” Anna told People in May 2021. “We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding.”

Michael is Anna’s third husband. She was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008. She was married to Chris from 2009 to 2017. Soon after Chris and Anna announced their separation, she was spotted out with Michael.

Rumors began swirling that the couple were engaged in November 2019. In a February 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Anna confirmed their engagement. She showed off her stunning yellow diamond ring.

“They’ve been together long enough to know they’re right for each other,” an insider told In Touch exclusively after their engagement. “Anna is very happy.”

Michael was previously married to Natasha Sabrina Sizlo and the pair have two children together. Anna gushed about spending time together with their blended family amid the pandemic.

“We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school,” she continued. “Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don’t think I’ve ever been so present.”