‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Was Married Twice During Her Career: All About Her Marriage History

For more than 80 years, Angela Lansbury has captivated audiences with her dynamic acting style. The Murder, She Wrote star was married twice throughout her career, first to actor Richard Cromwell in 1945. She later married Peter Shaw in 1949 and welcomed two children with the late actor during their 54-year union.

Angela, born in 1925, made her film debut in 1944’s Gaslight, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting actress. Following her breakout role, Angela starred in 1944’s National Velvet and 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. The latter earned her a second Academy Award nomination, solidifying her status as one of the big names in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Amid the success of her first few Hollywood films, Angela walked down the aisle with Cromwell when she was 19 years old. The Jezebel star was 15 years her senior and garnered quite the impressive list of film credits of his own before saying “I do.” The pair were only married for a year before calling it quits on their marriage.

“I found him such an attractive individual, a very glamorous person – he knew everybody, he was a friend of Joan Crawford’s, these people who I was fascinated by as a young actress,” the Death on the Nile actress told Radio Times in December 2017. “And he wanted to marry, he was fascinated with me, but only because of what he had seen on the screen, really.”

Angela met Shaw in 1946 and the pair were married three years later. The couple welcomed their son, Anthony, in 1952. Their daughter, Deidre, was born in 1953. The Hollywood stars were married for more than five decades before the producer died in 2003 from heart failure.

“We had the perfect relationship,” she said in a March 2014 interview. “Not many people can say that. He was everything to me: we were partners at work as well as husband and wife and lovers. I don’t know how we had such a long marriage, but the simple fact was that we were devoted to one another.”

The Tony winner went on to say that she and her second husband “made all decisions jointly” and “supported each other constantly.” She did not remarry after his death.

