Murder, She Wrote actress Angela Lansbury has had a career full of incredible accolades and breakthrough roles. The five-time Tony Award winner eventually found the balance of juggling her busy career while raising her children, Andrew Shaw and Deidre Shaw, with her second husband, Peter Shaw. Peter also had one child, David Shaw, from a previous relationship, whom Angela views as her own.

Angela, born in London in 1925, began her theater career in the ‘40s before pivoting to films. In 1944, she landed a role in the film Gaslight. The Broadway star earned a Best Supporting Actress nod at the Academy Awards that year, marking the beginning of a lifetime full of award-winning performances.

Angela married her first husband, Richard Cromwell, in 1945. The pair were divorced one year later and did not have any children together. The Little Women actress when on to marry Peter in 1949, and welcomed his son, David, into her life with open arms. The couple welcomed their first child, Anthony, in January 1952. Their daughter, Deidre, was born in April 1953.

After becoming a mom, the Mame actress continued to snag roles in films like 1954’s A Life at Stake, 1955’s A Lawless Street and 1956’s The Long, Hot Summer. She went on to make her Broadway debut in 1957 in ​​Hotel Paradiso. Later on in her career, Angela did admit that fame and work were at the forefront of her life.

“As soon as I had the babies I went on a diet and I was back in business,” she said in a March 2014 interview. “I regret that. You have to be with your children.”

Eventually, the family moved from Malibu to Ireland and Angela put her time and energy into working on her relationships with her children. She remained married to Peter until his death in 2003 from heart failure. The Law & Order actress has since become a great-grandmother, something she takes pride in.

“​​One of the biggest joys for me right now is my family. I’ve just become a great-grandma for the first time. It’s my grandson Peter’s first child — now that feels pretty wonderful,” Angela told Woman & Home in December 2017. “And of course, I’m doing all the spoiling. If there’s one thing I want more time for at this stage of my life, it’s them.”

Keep scrolling to meet Angela’s three children.