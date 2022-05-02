Fatherhood has been a dream come true for Andy Cohen! The television host welcomed his second child, daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, via surrogate on April 29, 2022. The proud dad was quick to share his baby bliss with the world by posting several adorable photos.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds, 13 [ounces], and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” Andy captioned the Instagram post introducing his daughter to the world. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Andy’s first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born via surrogate on February 4, 2019. After becoming a parent, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host spoke to People about raising a child as a single dad at the age of 50.

“It’s not something in your mind — ‘Oh, I want to do this alone.’ But I like being alone,” he explained. “I didn’t want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, ‘Let’s do this together.’ And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I’ll meet him soon.”

Soon after sharing the news about the arrival of baby No. 2, Andy followed up with a sweet photo of Ben meeting his little sister for the first time. In the Instagram snap, the tot gave Lucy a kiss on the head. Fans have loved seeing Andy and Ben’s adorable photos over the years and how close they have become.

“I just really am vigilant about trying to balance out my schedule,” Andy said about spending time with his son during a November 2021 interview with Forbes. “The good thing about my schedule is I’m in and out all day. I wake up with him every morning. I get him ready and then today, I went to radio, did that for a couple hours. I was home in time for lunch. Was home for the next few hours, then I ran out and now I’m home again waiting for him to take a nap.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Andy’s daughter Lucy.