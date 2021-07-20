Like most families, Alfonso Ribeiro has spent more time than ever in the last year and a half with his wife and four kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of staying at home, the Catch 21 host purchased an RV and has been traveling the country, which he exclusively tells Closer was the “best decision” he made for his family.

“I bought an RV. So even though most of the country was on lockdown, we were able to travel, because ultimately, we were in our home,” Alfonso, 49, shares in a new interview. “We weren’t going to any hotels. We were staying together in our [RV] and going to national parks.”

So far, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and his wife, Angela Unkrich, have trekked their brood around to the Grand Canyon, Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Zion and Bryce Canyon. “We’re up here [in Wyoming] now, so we’re going to do Yellowstone,” he gushes, adding, “Mt. Rushmore last year was amazing.”

Speaking with Closer, Alfonso — who is the dad of Sienna, 18, Alfonso Jr., 7, Anders, 6, and Ava, 2 — explains why the couple is so keen on experiencing life in an RV. “Our feeling has always been, ‘I would rather our kids see what they will read about versus rather than just reading about it,'” he shares.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant and Angela agree that it’s a “wonderful opportunity” to be able to show their children America in a way that’s different from learning in a classroom. “So COVID at home was COVID on the road,” he marvels.

Aside from teaching their youngsters are all about the geography of the U.S., the America’s Funniest Home Videos star said being able to create new family memories is the most priceless part. “I would have never thought to do it,” he says, pointing out how his hectic Hollywood career would’ve never granted him that much time-off.

“The idea I get to spend more time with my family, with the kids, has allowed me to become more of a hands-on dad, which makes me that more proud of what we’re able to do — my wife and I — as a family,” he gushes. “And I know I’ll never get this time back. I’m getting to do that while spending great time with the kids. It’s the best decision my wife ever forced me to make.”

