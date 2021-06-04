Alfonso Ribeiro‘s character on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air struggled to get dates with the ladies, but Carlton‘s journey through romance is nothing like the actor’s in real life. Alfonso hit the jackpot when he met his wife, Angela Unkrich, and they’ve been living a life of wedded bliss ever since.

The sitcom star has been romantically involved with the health and wellness guru since 2011. The two began dating that year, and by July 2012, they were engaged. Alfonso and Angela’s wedding came months later in October, marrying in Burbank, California.

At the time the two started their lives together, Alfonso was already the doting dad of his first child, Sienna, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Robin Stapler, in 2003. The former Catch 21 host and Robin exchanged vows in 2002, but they divorced after five years in 2007.

Thanks to his marriage with Angela, Alfonso expanded his family and became the dad of their three children, Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava. Though he shares Sienna with his first spouse, Angela has evolved into a loving and dedicated stepmother, and they’ve created one of the sweetest blended families in showbiz.

Because Alfonso and Angela are so proud of their lives together, it’s not uncommon for them to share a glimpse of their fun moments on social media. In February 2021, the blonde beauty uploaded a heartwarming pic of the two on vacation, writing, “There’s no one else I’d rather dance on a beach and through life with than with this valentine of mine.”

The America’s Funniest Home Videos star has also posted tons of touching pics of the pair on his own Instagram. In late February, Alfonso shared a snapshot with Angela during a “fantastic day” celebrating her 40th birthday. “I’m so lucky to have found you,” he gushed in the caption. “You are a fantastic wife mother and best friend. To another 40 more trips around the sun with you.”

While it seems like marriage couldn’t be any easier for Alfonso and Angela, the Emmy nominee said they’ve put in a lot of work to maintain their strong bond. Even if he’s traveling for his profession, Alfonso said he tries “to do everything in [his] power to make sure” his family is “on all of these journeys” with him.

“I feel it’s incredibly important,” he shared with Yahoo Lifestyle in November 2018. “We prioritize family. We prioritize each other.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Angela!