If there is anything Alfonso Ribiero wants to teach his four kids, it’s the importance of traveling and exploring the world with your loved ones. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor — who is the proud dad of Sienna, 16, Alfonso Jr., 5, Anders, 4, and Ava, 1 month — recently gushed to Closer Weekly about why annual vacations with his kids are so important to him.

“Well for me, I think travel is the greatest way to educate your family on people,” the 47-year-old — who partnered with Hampton by Hilton and launched the first-ever Hampton Real Travel Road Trip Hotline to provide comedic relief to road trippers — explained in a new, exclusive interview. “Yes, you can read about things in books but nothing lands and sticks with you throughout your life than personal experience.”

Each year, Alfonso, his wife, Angela Unkrich, and their kiddos take a road trip to Iowa to visit his in-laws. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant explained that these trips allow his kiddos to experience the world first-hand. “When you want to see this country, you want to go around and see the plains … you want to see the hills and the mountains and the Rockies.”

Alfonso has loved exploring the world with his children ever since he began traveling when he was around their age. “I grew up in the New York area and I remember trips to the Catskills [mountains] and it wasn’t just about getting to the Catskills, it was like ‘Wow!'” he explained of the complete difference between upstate New York and the Big Apple. “If you live in a concrete jungle like New York City, just getting out and seeing the trees and seeing nature and seeing animals in the woods and the mountains … it’s just a wonderful experience and it’s things that you never forget.”

This year’s annual vacation will be a little different than past trips considering it will be their first big outing as a family of six! Just last month, Alfonso took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he and Angela welcomed their third child together (the actor shares oldest daughter Sienna with ex-wife Robin Stapler).

Although Alfonso told Closer that “nothing” has been planned quite yet following the arrival of his “little one,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos host already can’t wait to hit the road with his wife and kids and create the best memories — which he said will “naturally will stick with you your whole life.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Hampton Real Travel Road Trip Hotline, Alfonso will be answering calls on Friday, June 21 from 1-4pm EST at 1-866-7-HAMPTON. For more info visit: www.hamptonhotline.com.

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!