Alfonso Ribeiro portrayed the legendary role of Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. These days, he’s the doting dad of his four kids, Sienna, Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava. Because Alfonso is so proud of his children, he’s always posting the cutest photos of them on social media!

Alfonso shares his younger kiddos, Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava, with his second wife, Angela Ribeiro (née Unkrich), whom he wed in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child together, Alfonso Jr., in 2013, followed by Anders in 2015 and their youngest, Ava, in 2019.

In addition to his tiny trio with Angela, the sitcom star is the dedicated dad of his eldest child, Sienna. Alfonso experienced parenthood for the first time with ex-spouse Robin Stapler when their daughter was born in 2003. The former pair were married from 2002 to 2007.

Since blending his beautiful family with the health and wellness guru, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host couldn’t feel more thankful to have Angela by his side. While exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly in February 2020, Alfonso said there are “so many things” he could name that he loves about his wife.

“Angela is truly my soulmate,” the Emmy nominee sweetly proclaimed. “Angela … the best wife, mother and friend there could ever be for me! To single out one thing does not do her justice.”

When it comes to raising their kids, Alfonso dished Angela’s “never-ending love and patience” are his favorite parts of watching her be a mom. The Catch 21 alum added because they both enjoy parenthood so much, their “date nights are family nights at home.”

“Our children keep our romance alive,” he gushed to Closer. “[My family is] truly the center of my life.”

Aside from spending quality time at home, though, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant is a big fan of traveling. “Well for me, I think travel is the greatest way to educate your family on people,” he told Closer during a separate chat in June 2019. “Nothing lands and sticks with you throughout your life than personal experience.”

To see the cutest photos Alfonso has shared of his four kids, scroll through the gallery below!