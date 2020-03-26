Mother-daughter time! Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck smiled and held hands while on a walk in Brentwood, California on Wednesday, March 25, amid the coronavirus outbreak. While the actress sported a comfy all-black ensemble, her mini-me rocked a cozy sweatshirt and pajama pants.

The two seem super close, although a source recently dished to In Touch that the 11-year-old can sometimes get herself into trouble. “Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing. She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben,” the insider shared, referring to her dad, Ben Affleck.

That said, Seraphina has been a good influence on her little brother, Samuel, 7. “He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina,” another source disclosed. “The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

As for their older sister, Violet, 14? “Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for her siblings,” a third insider revealed to In Touch. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

It’s no wonder the 13 Going on 30 star, 47, and the California native, also 47, have raised such great kiddos, despite being in the public eye.

“It’s really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn’t have the lives they see in Los Angeles,” the brunette beauty told Southern Living. “That doesn’t reflect the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had — to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I’d be pretty happy.”

Keep scrolling to see cute photos of Jennifer and Seraphina enjoying a little social distancing from the family.