It’s pretty clear that family is everything to Alex Rodriguez, as he recently shared a photo featuring his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 13, to share a cute photo of his loved ones. “This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst,” the former athlete captioned the black and white photo which included his soon-to-be wife, 50, and their kids — Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, and Jennifer’s twins, Emme and Max, 11.

Fans were loving the snap, as they took to the comments section to respond. “A bond of a family I will always love,” one person said. Another added, “I will never get over the fact that Emme and Ella look so much alike.”

The famous pair announced they were engaged on March 9. “We’re really happy,” the Second Act actress gushed to People a bit of time after the big news was revealed. “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” the ESPN analyst added. Alex has also spoke about just what it is like to be part of a blended family.

“It takes a lot of work, and it is the most important thing in both of our lives,” the former Yankee told Willie Geist during an appearance on Today, adding that he and Jennifer are “actually making plans to spend a lot, lot more time with” their kids. In fact, the little ones are even helping plan the anticipated wedding.

“Honestly, I have so many great women in my house — our daughters and all that — I don’t have much to say. Just tell me what to wear,” Alex joked of his daughters helping.

It certainly sounds like this family continues to get closer and closer with every passing day. We can’t wait to see what other adventures Alex, Jennifer and their kids get into!