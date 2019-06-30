She may be a busy woman at the moment, but Jennifer Lopez always makes time for her kids, and she proved that again by sharing some lovely snaps and vids with them.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram this weekend and put up some cute posts featuring her kids, Max and Emme, both 11. “Me and my coconuts,” the first post showing the trio on an outdoor hammock read. The singer then shared two videos, all of this ahead of her Chicago show as part of her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour.

The following post shows Jennifer embracing her young son, with the caption, “I love you.” The performer shares her children with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The Second Act actress wasn’t done there, as she next posted a video showing her kids eating a snack while cuddled up next to their mom. “My favorite kinda moments!!! It’s My Part Tour!!” Jennifer gushed.

Jennifer will soon be adding more members to her family, as she is set to marry Alex Rodriguez — the former ballplayer has two kids of his own, daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

The power couple announced their engagement on March 9, sharing photos of the beautiful moment, including the giant ring that graced the hitmakers’s finger. “Honestly, I have so many great women in my house — our daughters and all that — I don’t have much to say,” the ESPN analyst, 43, revealed on Today after host Willie Geist asked him if he was “in there planning details with Jennifer.”

Alex also opened up about what it is like being part of a blended family. “It takes a lot of work, and it is the most important thing in both of our lives,” he said, adding that he and his fiancée are “actually making plans to spend a lot, lot more time with” their kids.

It is so great seeing this incredible family together!