So in love! Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin shared a sweet kiss when they were quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just because,” the 36-year-old yoga instructor adorably captioned the photo of her and Alec, 62, sharing a sweet moment outside. The snap was liked over 26,000 times, including by the pair’s friend Melanie Griffith. In the comments, fans shared a bunch of red heart emojis and noted how much the couple look “beautiful” together.

Although the Cat in the Hat star has no problems packing on the PDA with his wife, Hilaria jokingly revealed her hubby wouldn’t make a move on her until weeks after they first met in 2011. “Do you guys know that he shook my hand for six weeks and didn’t kiss me when we met? True story,” the fitness guru told her fans in March when she and Alec filled in for Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “He would tell me all these things like ‘I’m going to marry you,’ ‘I’m going to spend the rest of my life with you,’ ‘We’re going to have a ton of kids,’ and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night.”

Although Hilaria wanted the Pearl Harbor actor to show her a little more affection, Alec said he wanted to come across as a gentleman. “I didn’t want you to think that I just wanted to have sex with you,” he said. However, it all seemed to work out for the best because now the pair are married and have four kids together: Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2.

The doting parents are also expecting baby No. 5 in the winter of 2020. Hilaria revealed she was pregnant again by sharing a video of herself getting an ultrasound on Instagram. “Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she wrote in April. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.” We can’t wait!