Today host Al Roker was elated to celebrate son Nick Roker’s 21st birthday last week. The meteorologist went all out for his youngest child’s special day — and you need to see the incredible birthday cake!

In a July 23 Instagram post, Al, 68, showed off the two-layer confection that was custom-made for Nick’s big day. The cake perfectly embodied all of Nick’s favorite things, including a nod to the college student’s beloved Peloton bike.

The bottom tier featured a portrait of Nick swimming in the ocean. A fondant figure of Nick wearing a New York Mets jersey was perched on the top tier of the cake, complete with a Mets cap and a baseball glove in his hand.

The Mets organization has long held a special place in Al’s heart as his mother was a “die-hard New York Mets fan,” according to an August 2020 Facebook post written by the newscaster. That love for baseball was passed down to Nick, who has been working as a groundskeeper at Citi Field, home of the Mets, this summer.

Courtesy of Al Roker/Instagram

In addition to the beautiful cake, Al decided to chef up the perfect breakfast of pancakes, eggs and bacon for his son before heading out to film Today on Monday, July 24. Nick, whose birthday was on July 18, has been spending so much quality time with his family over the past couple of weeks. Al couldn’t help but gush over his kiddo in another candid birthday post.

“Wow. #Andjustlikethat, 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives,” Al wrote alongside a touching video tribute to his son. “Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud.”

Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, also took Nick to the restaurant of his choice — New York City’s Polo Bar — for his big day. The couple’s daughter Leila joined them for the dinner along with some pals. Al is also a dad to daughter Courtney Roker, whom he adopted during his first marriage to Alice Bell.

It’s been quite an exciting summer for the Roker family. They were ecstatic when Courtney, 36, welcomed her first child, daughter Sky, with her husband, Wesley Laga, on July 3.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” Al captioned a carousel of adorable pictures of the newborn on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes, for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”