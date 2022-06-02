Hollywood funnyman Adam Sandler met the love of his life on a film set! He and his wife, Jackie Sandler, first crossed paths when they both scored roles in the 1999 film Big Daddy. The couple got married in 2003 and have established a beautiful relationship as life partners and work collaborators ever since. Keep scrolling to learn more about the actor’s longtime spouse.

Who Is Adam Sandler’s Wife, Jackie Sandler?

Jackie was born and raised in Florida and began working as a high fashion model before turning her attention to acting, per IMDb. She snagged a cameo in the 1999 comedy Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo alongside Rob Schneider. The comedian later helped Jackie land a part in Big Daddy, the movie in which his good friend Adam wrote and starred.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In August 2020 as the pair celebrated their 22nd anniversary of meeting one another, Adam shared a throwback photo on Instagram, writing that he “locked eyes and fell deep” from the second he saw the brunette beauty on set. The pair wed in a star-studded ceremony in Malibu with Rob, Jennifer Aniston and Dustin Hoffman in attendance.

The Uncut Gems actor and his leading lady have shared the screen several times since they first met. Together, they appeared in films like Eight Crazy Nights, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups and Bedtime Stories. Adam revealed the secret to their lasting marriage at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

“Just getting time together,” he told Closer at the time. “Making sure that you don’t run off too long and hanging out together and telling the truth and that kind of thing’s good.”

Do Adam and Jackie Have Any Children?

The duo expanded their family in May 2006 when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Sadie. Their youngest daughter, Sunny, was born in November 2008. Both of their girls have appeared in many of Adam’s films over the years including Blended, Jack and Jill and Murder Mystery.

After Sadie and Sunny’s cameos in 2020’s Hubie Halloween, the Emmy nominee revealed that his kids are hoping to continue their acting careers in the future.

“I hear sometimes in the house, ‘I want to be in a movie,’ and I say, ‘You are, you were in this, this and this,’ and they go, ‘Not yours.’ I go, ‘Oh, Daddy’s not good enough!'” he joked in an October 2020 interview with People. “They want to do their own thing one day.”