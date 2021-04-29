Kevin James’ Wife Steffiana de la Cruz Is His ‘Better Half’! See the Couple’s Cutest Photos

Over the last decade and a half, Kevin James and his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz, have shown the world true love still exists. The King of Queens actor and his longtime spouse have enjoyed countless incredible moments together, and when fans are lucky, Kevin even shares a photo or two of their adventures.

“Enjoying life with my better half … be good y’all,” the Paul Blart: Mall Cop gushed alongside a photo of the couple via Instagram in July 2019. Kevin, who was sporting a long beard at the time, boasted a big smile while Steffiana posed in the back.

In addition to their adorable social media snapshots, Kevin and the Zookeeper actress have also attended many A-list events together throughout the years. In October 2012, the Hollywood star and his beloved looked better than ever at the premiere of Here Comes the Boom. Two years earlier, they rocked the red carpet at the Iron Man 2 premiere in April 2010.

Kevin and Steffiana have been going strong since the early 2000s. The lovebirds first met through the Emmy nominee’s then-interior designer, who set them up on a blind date in 2001. Kevin and the brunette beauty had an instant connection, and by 2003, they were engaged.

The Grown Ups alum and Steffiana wed one year later in June 2004, exchanging vows during a romantic wedding ceremony in Dana Point, California. According to reports, the two were surrounded by a large number of friends and family when they said “I do.”

Considering Kevin and the Stealing Harvard actress completely hit it off, it’s no surprise they didn’t wait long to start a family. The twosome’s first child, Sienna-Marie, arrived in September 2005, followed by their second daughter, Shea, in June 2007, and son Kannon in April 2001. They completed their family when daughter Sistine arrived in January 2015.

Though Kevin has accomplished a lot as an entertainer, including his long-running starring role on The King of Queens, his work as a comedian and his gigs as a TV producer, nothing compares to the happiness he feels when he’s surrounded by Steffiana and his kids.

“I just love being a dad and spending time with my wife and [children],” the sitcom legend once gushed to People. “It’s incredible.”

