Kevin James (Doug Heffernan)

Since his lead role on The King of Queens, Kevin has had an extremely successful acting career starring in movies I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania.

In 2016, Kevin and Leah teamed up once more in a new sitcom called Kevin Can Wait. While the show didn’t have as long of a run as The King of Queens, it made audiences laugh for two seasons. Kevin also took on standup comedy again and released Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up on Netflix in 2018 and Kevin James: Irregardless on Prime Video in 2024.

In January 2024, Kevin was asked about a possible revival for The King of Queens, but the actor told The New York Post it wasn’t likely to happen due to Jerry Stiller’s death.

“They were asking me about [reviving] King of Queens and I don’t think that’s possible because a third of that big core cast is gone,” Kevin explained.