Kevin James Is the King of His Family! Meet the Emmy Nominee’s 4 Children With Wife Steffiana

Kevin James is best known for portraying the beloved role of Doug Heffernan in the hit series The King of Queens, but at his real-life home, the actor is the king of his family! Alongside his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz, the couple is the proud parents of their four children, Sienna-Marie, Shea, Kannon and Sistine.

Before experiencing parenthood, the Emmy nominee and Steffiana, an actress, first met after being introduced on a blind date that was organized by Kevin’s then-interior decorator in 2001, according to reports. The TV producer and the Zookeeper star were engaged less than two years later in 2003.

On June 19, 2004, Kevin and Steffiana said “I do” at the St Edward Catholic Church in Dana Point, California. From then, they focused on starting their family as they welcomed their first child, Sienna-Marie, in 2005. The lovebirds’ second daughter, Shea, arrived in 2007, followed by son Kannon in 2011. Kevin and Steffiana’s youngest kid, Sistine, arrived four years later in 2015.

As the dad of three girls and one boy, the Grown Ups alum certainly has his hands full raising their busy brood. Fortunately, Kevin has no qualms when it comes to balancing his role as a father and his Hollywood career. “I just love being a dad and spending time with my wife and [kids],” he once gushed to People. “It’s incredible.”

Since welcoming his little bundles of joy, Kevin, as well as Steffiana, have learned more about parenthood than they could have ever imagined. Though being a father can be nerve-wracking at times, the Here Comes the Boom actor said he was able to “kinda loosen up” as he becomes more experienced.

Now that his kids are growing up, Kevin said his children inspire him in all aspects of life, including his professional one. Once Sienna-Marie, Shea, Kannon and Sistine started getting old enough to ask their dad about his career, he stopped accepting just any gig that came his way.

“I want to do movies that I’m proud of where my kids, at some point, can see, and I can feel comfortable sitting there watching it with them,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2015.

To learn more about Kevin’s family, keep scrolling below!