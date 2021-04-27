Kevin James Is Glad He Got Hitched to Wife Steffiana de la Cruz! Meet the Actor’s Spouse

Kevin James has been living a life of wedded bliss alongside his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz, for more than a decade. The King of Queens actor and his longtime spouse have maintained their strong marriage while juggling their Hollywood careers and roles as parents.

Kevin and Steffiana have been a couple since 2001, having first crossed paths on a blind date set up by the Paul Blart: Mall Cop star’s then-interior designer. After completely hitting it off, the two began their relationship and the rest is pretty much history.

The Emmy nominee asked for his beloved’s hand in marriage in 2003, and following their year-long engagement, Kevin and Zookeeper actress tied the knot in a lavish and romantic wedding ceremony in Dana Point, California, on June 19, 2004.

It didn’t take the lovebirds long to start their family as Kevin and Steffiana’s first child, Sienna-Marie, arrived in September 2005. Less than two years later, the pair expanded their family with daughter Shea in June 2007, followed by son Kannon in April 2011. The duo’s brood was complete when daughter Sistine came along in January 2015.

Kevin has lived the majority of his life in the public eye considering he’s been acting in Hollywood since his late 20s, but he tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Though the actor will share photos of his kiddos every now and then, he’s much more open when it comes to flaunting his romance with Steffiana.

By taking just one look at Kevin’s Instagram page, it’s pretty obvious the Grown Ups alum is so in love with the Soulkeeper actress. In June 2020, Kevin posted a touching tribute while celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.

“16 years ago today! You’re all I need … and the kids … and Friday night pizza … and Sunday pasta … but that’s it. .. you, the kids, pizza, pasta,” the doting husband sweetly penned. “Love you.”

Months earlier in February, Kevin uploaded an adorable snapshot of the twosome pulling a Lady and the Tramp-style moment as they shared a donut. “Happy St. Valentine’s Day, my love … nothing will ever come between us,” he wrote.

