In most of Adam Sandler’s movies, his two adorable daughters, Sadie Madison Sandler and Sunny Madeline Sandler, make appearances alongside him. The Uncut Gems star shares his little ones with wife Jackie Sandler, whom he married in 2003. Together, they are one big talented family who captivates audiences and makes everyone laugh with their incredible acting skills.

Adam and Jackie met on the set of the 1999 comedy Big Daddy. They have continued to share the screen together in hilarious blockbuster films throughout their relationship under his company, Happy Madison Productions.

The couple expanded their family in 2006 when their eldest daughter, Sadie, was born. The comedian reflected on becoming a dad for the first time in a June 2006 interview with Access Hollywood.

“You know what was funny? When my kid was born, I was so nervous, I didn’t know what I felt,” he shared. “Five minutes later, maybe 10 minutes later, it was me and the kid and a nurse. We walked down alone to just check the vital signs and all that stuff, and I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that’s when I lost my mind for the kid.”

Adam and Jackie became parents for the second time when their youngest daughter, Sunny, arrived in 2008. Though he is best known for making people laugh with his onscreen portrayals, nobody could put a smile on his face quite like his daughters can.

“My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments,” the Grown Ups actor told HuffPost in August 2014. “I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at 6 or 7. If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I’m angry the entire next day because I’m exhausted.”

Adam would do anything for his kids, including singing a pop anthem at one of his comedy shows with them on stage. Sadie and Sunny joined their famous father at the Rock4EB! fundraiser in Malibu in October 2019. They all performed Taylor Swift’s “Lover” in front of a huge crowd.

“Thank you for being so nice to them,” he told the audience after the performance. “They were dying to be a part of it. Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here.”

