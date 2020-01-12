Critics have been lauding the performance of Adam Sandler in his latest film Uncut Gems, but there are some people that won’t be watching the movie at all: his children.

“No I can’t. [laughs] I don’t even let them see the trailer, man!” the 53-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters while at the AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, January 11. “I’m nervous about when they’re old enough to see this that they’re going to be disappointed in my behavior.” In the film, the comedian plays Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler who finds himself in quite the predicament. His performance has created plenty of Oscar buzz.

“It is a weird feeling. It’s something that I never thought about in my life,” the actor said about the praise he is receiving for the role. “That question comes up now and I’m like, ‘Oh man, I can’t believe I’m a person that’s being mentioned too.’ It’s an odd feeling. And Monday, they announce all that stuff — if I don’t get it, I’m going to be just fine. I’m glad I made a movie with these guys. I love the movie and [it] had a great response already and that Oscar stuff’s fun. I’m happy whoever gets it.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that Adam has joked about his kids watching his films. He once mentioned that his little ones saw Murder Mystery — which also stars Jennifer Aniston. “They liked that one,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Closer and others at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September.

The A-lister shares his two kids — daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11 — with his longtime wife, Jackie. The pair tied the knot in 2003. And after almost 17 years married, Adam believes he knows the key behind their success. “Just getting time together. Making sure that you don’t run off too long and hanging out together and telling the truth and that kind of thing’s good.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

With plenty of awards buzz and a perfect family, it really sounds like Adam is loving everything about life at the moment. We wish him the best moving forward!