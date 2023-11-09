Over her decades in the spotlight, Wynonna Judd has openly shared her health battles with her fans, who are always lending their support. After the CMA Awards 2023, the country singer addressed health concerns following her performance on stage.

How Did Wynonna Judd Lose Weight?

Wynonna rose to fame with her mom, Naomi Judd, with the musical duo The Judds beginning in the early ‘80s. In October 2010, the “Why Not Me” singer unveiled her 55-pound weight loss transformation after experiencing two health scares.

That March, doctors found blood clots in her lungs, a result of a surgery she had to repair her stomach muscles. Four months later, she was involved in a car accident in Salt Lake City, which was a wake-up call for Wynonna to “commit to a healthier lifestyle.”

“My weight was a symptom and not the problem,” she told People of her decision to embark on a weight loss journey at the time. “I used food to soothe and reward, and I don’t do that anymore.”

Years later, Wynonna looked incredible when she walked the red carpet at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28, 2023. The Kentucky native was glowing in a pantsuit at the event with her husband, Cactus Moser, by her side. That night, she received the Country Champion Award and fans couldn’t get enough of her stylish look.

What Has Wynonna Judd Said About Vertigo?

On New Year’s Eve in 2022, Wynonna was forced to cancel her appearance at CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash with Kelsea Ballerini due to an “extreme bout of vertigo.” Vertigo causes “episodes of mild to intense dizziness,” per Mayo Clinic.

“I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being,” she said in an Instagram video a few days after missing the performance. “I have a great team, and I’m really blessed and I’m broken, and I’m working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish; it’s sacred.”

In February 2023, Wynonna was forced to pause a concert due to feeling “really dizzy” on stage.

“I’m really dehydrated and I’m having a hard time, so hang on a second … This has never happened before,” she told the crowd.

A crew member brought out a stool for Wynonna to sit on, and she ended up finishing her set. “All is well,” she updated fans on Instagram after the incident.

What Happened to Wynonna Judd at the CMA Awards 2023?

Wynonna surprised her fans by taking the stage with Jelly Roll to open up the CMA Awards 2023. While singing a duet to his song “Need a Favor,” she gripped onto his arm throughout the entire performance. After drawing concern from her fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, the country music sensation addressed her behavior.

“I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous,” she said in a November 2023 TikTok video. “I got out there, and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing, and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there, and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”