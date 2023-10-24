Country music is full of iconic power couples, including Wynonna Judd and her supportive husband, Cactus Moser. The vocal powerhouse has been married to her spouse since 2012, but their love story goes way back.

Who Is Wynonna Judd’s Husband, Cactus Moser?

Like Wynonna, Cactus is an experienced performer, having been a part of the band Highway 101 for more than two decades. The drummer toured with The Judds, Wynonna’s music duo with her late mom, Naomi Judd, in 1989.

Decades after they worked together, Wynonna and Cactus reconnected in 2009 and got engaged in 2011. Prior to walking down the aisle with her current husband, the “She Is His Only Need” singer was married to Arch Kelley III from 1996 to 1998 and to D.R. Roach from 2003 to 2007.

After two marriages and divorces, Wynonna knew that her relationship with Cactus was one of a kind.

“He’s the most tough and tender man I’ve ever been with that I trust,” she told People in October 2022. “We are so connected. It’s crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life, which, I can’t always say that about men in my life.”

For Wynonna, having her hubby by her side even through the most difficult moments has made her days a lot brighter.

“He will take me by my hands and say, ‘Honey, you’ve done your best.’ And I start to cry,” she said. “And he’s right. I’ve done my best. He helps me to give myself a break because I’ll try to be really eloquent, or I’ll try to say something brilliant, or try to come up with the right answer, and he’ll say, ‘Honey? Stop. Take a breath.'”

A few months after their 2012 wedding, Cactus was involved in a motorcycle accident that led to the amputation of his left leg above the knee. Wynonna remained by his side as he recuperated in the months that followed.

“He’s such an overachiever,” the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee told Entertainment Tonight in March 2014. “I think he’s such a message of hope to all the people who have lost limbs.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Do Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser Have Kids?

Though they have not welcomed children together, Wynonna and Cactus both have kids from previous relationships. The highly regarded country artist welcomed her first child, son Elijah, during her first marriage in 1994. She welcomed her second child with Arch, daughter Grace, in 1996.

Cactus is a dad of three kids, Cahl, Wyatt and Sunshine, from a previous relationship. The siblings are all very supportive of their father’s marriage.

“Them together is kind of a fun thing to watch,” Sunshine said of Catus and Wynonna’s bond in an April 2023 interview with People. “They’re the couple that everybody wants to be.”