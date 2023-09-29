Wynonna Judd Then and Now: Photos of the Iconic Country Singer

Wynonna Judd Is a True Country Icon! See Photos of the Country Singer From Then and Now

There’s “No One Else on Earth” like Wynonna Judd, that’s for sure. The country legend’s career is just as bright as her iconic red hair — and she always comes out on top.

Wynonna was born to mom Naomi Judd and dad Charles Jordan in Ashland, Kentucky, on May 30, 1964. She was originally named Christina Claire Ciminella — the last name coming from Naomi’s husband, Michael Ciminella, whom she quickly married after Wynonna’s biological father abandoned them (before dying in 2000). This union also resulted in Wynonna’s half-sister, actress Ashley Judd. The women in this family are clearly all talented!

The best thing about Wynonna is that she has done it all and shows no signs of slowing down.

