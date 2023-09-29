The country music genre is full of notable power couples like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and more. Wynnona Judd married musician Scott “Cactus” Moser in 2012 and fans have since wondered if the pair are still going strong as collaborators and spouses.

Who Is Cactus Moser?

Cactus is a vocalist and drummer who has been a member of the band Highway 101 for more than two decades. Prior to marrying Wynonna, he and his band toured with The Judds in 1989.

“He had a mullet,” Wynonna recalled in a July 2014 interview with HuffPost, to which Cactus replied, “I did not have a mullet!”

After the tour ended, the musicians went their separate ways. Wynnona, who was previously married to Arch Kelley III and D.R. Roach, never lost touch with Cactus. Eventually, they realized that their bond was more than a friendship in 2009.

Cactus popped the question to Wynonna in 2011 and she happily accepted his proposal. They walked down the aisle one year later at Wynonna’s Tennessee home. Shortly after their nuptials, tragedy struck. Cactus was involved in a serious motorcycle crash in South Dakota, resulting in the amputation of his left leg above the knee as well as a hand surgery.

“I remember standing over Cactus, wondering whether he was alive or not,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly of her husband’s injury in March 2013. “I kept saying to myself, ‘Be calm, be calm.’ When I realized he was still alive, I noticed the leg was gone. I saw remnants of it all over the highway. I just stood there, trying to make sense of it all.”

Hubert Vestil/WireImage

Are Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser Still Together?

Despite all of the difficult things they’ve faced together, Wynonna and Cactus are still together. The music producer is grateful for all of his wife’s support since his life-altering accident.

“She had to become a nurse,” Cactus said in the April 2023 documentary Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah. “There was a lot of things you have to do. You have to clean the wound … it was horrid. That’s kind of our thing, even in the worst times we can figure out how to get past it and thank God, find a happy place.”

Cactus was also there for his wife in her period of grief after the tragic death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in April 2022.

Does Wynonna Judd Have Kids?

Wynonna is a mom to two kids. She welcomed her son, Elijah, in 1994 during her first marriage. The esteemed songstress welcomed her daughter, Grace, with Arch two years later. Cactus also has three children of his own from previous relationships: Sunshine, Cahl and Wyatt.