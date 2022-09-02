Hitmaker Wynonna Judd has remained one of the most popular country artists since her rise to fame in the ‘80s. The “Young Love” singer has built quite an impressive net worth after countless chart-topping hits and acting ventures. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Wynonna Judd’s Net Worth?

Wynonna has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The songstress and her mother, Naomi Judd, found stardom together as the singing duo The Judds. They won five Grammy Awards and sold more than 20 million records throughout their time performing together.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

The Judds were the voices behind hits like “Have Mercy,” “Why Not Me,” “Girls Night” and more. The mother-daughter duo embarked on a farewell tour before disbanding in 1991. Wynonna decided to pursue a solo career, signing with MCA Records shortly after. Some of her popular solo hits include “She Is His Only Need,” “My Strongest Weakness” and “Only Love.”

In addition to her bustling singing career, the Kentucky native competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. She also appeared in the 1998 television series Touched by an Angel and 2005’s Hope & Faith. Wynonna is also a mom to two kids, Grace and Elijah, whom she shares with her first husband, Arch Kelley III.

What Happened to The Judds?

Wynonna did reunite with her mother on stage several times over the years for special performances. On April 11, 2022, Wynonna and Naomi performed “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the CMT Music Awards. The pair were also planning on embarking on a reunion tour together. On April 30, 2022, the singer and her sister, Ashley Judd, announced that Naomi died by suicide at age 76.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Ashley wrote on Twitter at the time of her mother’s tragic passing. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

One day after Naomi’s death, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna also announced that she would be continuing on with the tour she was initially planning with her mom.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds’ legacy, together.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).