Though she is one the most popular country artists in the world, being a mom always comes first for Wynonna Judd. The “Why Not Me” singer is a parent to two kids, Elijah and Grace, whom she shares with ex-husband Arch Kelley III.

Who Are Wynonna Judd’s Kids?

Wynonna first experienced motherhood when she gave birth to Elijah in 1994. Two years later, the former couple welcomed Grace. The country artist and the businessman divorced in 1998 after two years of marriage.

There had been plenty of instances where Wynonna opened up about her complicated relationship with her own mother, Naomi Judd. Through their ups and downs, she was grateful for all of her support when it came to raising her own kids.

“My mother was right there in the delivery room, patting me on the head like her little girl,” Wynonna told the Tampa Bay Times in June 1997 after welcoming her daughter. “When you’re a mother, I don’t care how old you are, that love is so pure and so heavy. I learned that my mother used to hold me [as a baby]. That time that was so pure before you grow up and say ‘I hate you.’ It reminds you of how you and your mother started out.”

Elijah married his wife, Hailey Williams, in October 2020. He currently works as a police officer.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Who Are Wynonna Judd’s Stepkids?

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee was married to her second husband, D.R. Roach, from 2003 to 2007. After their split, she moved on with fellow musician Cactus Moser, whom she married in 2012.

Cactus is a dad to his three kids, Cahl, Wyatt and Sunshine, from a previous relationship.

“Them together is kind of a fun thing to watch,” Sunshine gushed of her dad and stepmom in an April 2023 interview with People. “They’re the couple that everybody wants to be.”

Does Wynonna Judd Have Grandkids?

Two weeks before Naomi’s death by suicide, Wynonna announced that Grace had welcomed a daughter named Kaliyah in April 2022. Prior to welcoming her first child, Grace had several run-ins with the law. Since experiencing multiple family tragedies in recent years, Wynonna revealed was ready to “break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction” for the sake of her granddaughter.

“They give you hope; they give you something to think about other than yourself,” Wynonna said of being a grandmother in an October 2022 interview with People. “Because so much of what we do is about us, so it’s nice to be with her because she doesn’t care what I look like.”

Wynonna also got candid about celebrating a new addition born into the family just before losing her mom.

“Somebody said, ‘Are you angry?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah. I’m angry. My granddaughter was born 12 days before she left. I have anger,’ but then I realized after the compassion and all the pieces, that there’s some real joy there and to celebrate the joy as much as I can,” she said.