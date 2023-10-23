Wynonna Judd truly sparkled during her latest appearance in Music City! The “Love Is Alive” singer showed off her incredible weight loss at the Class of 2023 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 22 in Nashville.

Wynonna, 59, took the stage to perform during the event, which honored Hall of Fame inductees Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill. The night’s other performers included Bob Seger, Charlie McCoy, Vince Gill, Jessi Colter, Margo Price, Dean Dillon, Jamey Johnson, Brandi Carlile, Sister Sadie and Charley Crockett.

Though some of country music’s biggest stars showed up for the momentous ceremony, all eyes were on Wynonna, who arrived in a gorgeous velvet pantsuit with satin detailing. More than a decade ago, the songstress began her weight loss journey, losing more than 55 pounds.

“My weight was a symptom and not the problem,” she told People of her decision to focus on her health in October 2010. “I used food to soothe and reward and I don’t do that anymore.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Kentucky native has been on fire with her career lately, accepting the Country Champion Award at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28. At the inaugural awards show, Wynonna stunned in a black coat made of leather and lace and matching pants. She walked the red carpet with her husband, Cactus Moser, whom she married in 2012.

After taking the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, Wynonna gave a moving speech to honor her late mother, Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in April 2022.

“I walked into the [hospital] room and I held her in my arms, kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, ‘I love you, Mom.’ I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” she said on stage. “You know why? Because that’s how much we love music. Regardless of what has happened to me and who, I show up and I show out.”

In addition to all of her recent award show appearances and performing on her current tour across the U.S., Wynonna celebrated another huge accomplishment. On October 11, the “Why Not Me” vocalist was presented with an RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for her song “No One Else on Earth,” which was featured on her 1992 self-titled debut solo album.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“This was a nice surprise last night!” Wynonna reflected on Instagram of the honor. “The song that changed my life. Thank you @riaa_awards!”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).