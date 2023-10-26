For more than four decades, country superstar Wynonna Judd has wowed audiences all over the world with her powerful vocal chops and stage presence. The “She Is His Only Need” singer has undergone a noticeable weight loss transformation since bursting onto the music scene with her mom, Naomi Judd, in the early ‘80s.

How Did Wynonna Judd Lose Weight?

Wynonna lost more than 55 pounds after making some changes to her diet and lifestyle. Her decision to embark on a weight loss journey came after facing a health scare in the summer of 2010.

“I had some surgery to repair my stomach wall … and I had a major blood clot go through my heart, and the doctor says I should have died,” Wynonna said in a TV interview at the time. “I was in the studio two months later singing with blood clots in my lungs.”

Shortly after experiencing blood clots, the bestselling artist was involved in a car crash in Salt Lake City.

“[A] guy fell asleep and hit me head-on at 55 mph,” she recalled. “They life-flighted him, and I walked away because [the rental company] upgraded me to an SUV because they love my music.”

Both events made Wynonna “more determined than ever to commit to a healthier lifestyle.”

“My weight was a symptom and not the problem,” the esteemed songstress told People in October 2010. “I used food to soothe and reward, and I don’t do that anymore.”

Wynonna also made some changes to the kind of food she normally purchased to stock her pantry.

“Very seldom will you see donuts in my house because I can eat a box,” she said. “It’s like a chip, I can’t eat just one.”

As for her exercise routine, Wynonna began taking regular walks around her home in Tennessee. “I can walk up the hill behind my house without puking,” she said at the time.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

What Happened to Wynonna Judd?

On February 11, 2023, Wynonna faced a scary health emergency during a concert at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The Kentucky native abruptly stopped the show because she feared she was going to faint.

“I am really dizzy,” she told the audience before calling for a crew member to come help. “I’m really dehydrated, and I’m having a hard time, so wait a second.”

A stool was brought out onto the stage for Wynonna to sit on as she launched into the song “Grandpa” after a few brief moments. The audience joined in to help her sing the chorus of the song as she continued to feel dizzy.

“I just have to take it easy right now, and that’s OK,” the vocalist said on stage. “I’m a perfectionist, and I can’t do it unless it’s right.”

She was then joined on stage by Little Big Town to perform a rendition of “Why Not Me.” After the song, the band helped escort her off the stage. A few days later, Wynonna assured fans on Instagram that “all is well” with her health after the concert.