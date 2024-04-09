Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested and jailed on April 5 for indecent exposure following an incident on a busy highway.

Grace, 27, allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at the intersection of I-65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama, according to court records obtained by WSMV 4 News.

According to her booking sheet, Grace was taken into custody by Millbrook Police at 5:05 p.m. local time and charged with obstructing governmental operations as well as indecent exposure after she allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities at the scene. She was taken to Elmore County Jail and held on ​a $1,000 bond.

In her mugshot, Grace had what appeared to be markings on her face, but it remains unclear if they are bruises and how she got them.

Elmore County Jail/MEGA

Grace is one of two children Wynonna, 59, shares with ex-husband Arch Kelley III. The pair also have a son, Elijah, who uses his mother’s surname. Wynonna and Arch divorced in 1998 after only two years of marriage. Elijah, 29, was born during the former couple’s three-year romance before tying the knot.

This wasn’t Grace’s first run-in with the law. She was arrested on charges of meth manufacture promotion in 2015 outside a Nashville, Tennessee, Walgreens.

In May 2017, Grace pled guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to eight years in prison at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was granted an early release in 2020.

After Grace was released from prison, Wynonna joked about the difference between her two children during an appearance on Fox Business’ The Pursuit! With John Rich. She told her fellow country star, “I’ve got one on patrol, and I’ve got one on parole,” referring to Elijah and Grace.

As of 2023, Wynonna’s son worked as a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee.

“I’m no different than anyone else. I’ve got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony – emphasis on the word ‘test’ – of both my children saying, ‘Wow, that didn’t work,'” the “My Strongest Weakness” singer shared.

She added about Grace, “I will tell you this: My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our ‘herstory.'”

Wynonna rose to fame as part of the country music duo The Judds, alongside her late mom Naomi Judd. They released their first album in 1984 and went on to sell more than 20 million albums worldwide, in addition to winning five Grammy Awards.

The Judds released their final studio album, Love Can Build a Bridge, in 1990 and went on a farewell tour the following year, as Naomi decided to retire for health reasons. Wynonna went on to have a successful solo career, releasing eight studio albums with such hits as “Rock Bottom” and “Is It Over Yet.”

Naomi committed suicide on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76 at her home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Her autopsy confirmed that her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wynonna and her half-sister, actress Ashley Judd, said about their mother’s death, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”