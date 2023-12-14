Home improvement lovers were floored by the transformation of Cottonland Castle on Fixer Upper: The Castle in 2022. Chip and Joanna Gaines refurbished the 6,700-square-foot property on the series and fans were left wondering what would happen to it. Why did the Magnolia couple ultimately decide not to sell the castle?

Chip and Joanna Gaines Renovated Cottonland Castle on TV

In 2019, Chip and Joanna purchased Cottonland Castle, fulfilling Chip’s dream of one time owning the historic residence. The contractor had driven past the castle a number of times, hoping that he would be able to tackle the transformation process.

“We’d drive by often, and Chip never ceased dreaming aloud about how fun it would be to restore the house to its former glory,” Joanna reflected in the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal.

After the entire renovation of the historic Waco, Texas, castle was documented on Fixer Upper: The Castle, Chip and Joanna hinted that they were looking to sell the property.

“I don’t think Jo and I want to live here literally,” the Capital Gaines author told Entertainment Tonight of the castle in October 2022. “This is a project that I was pursuing for 20 years. The reality is we need to sell it and we should sell it.”

Cottonland Castle Was Put Up for Auction

Magnolia Realty announced in June 2023 that Cottonland Castle, which is more than 120 years old, was being put up for auction in partnership with Concierge Auctions.

“In 2019 — after 20 years of dreaming about the chance to renovate this castle — Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines finally did,” a statement on the company’s Facebook page read. “They aired the whole process on Magnolia Network last summer, then opened it up for guests to tour. Now, they’re ready for someone new to write the next chapter in this historic home’s story.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The auction was opened up to the public soon after.

“The castle is historic and it also has been redesigned and renovated, and so the value of the property is very difficult to define,” Laura Brady of Concierge Auctions said in a statement. “It’s going to be worth what the highest bidder is willing to bid.”

Why Did Chip and Joanna Decide Not to Sell Cottonland Castle?

Shortly after the auction opened in July 2023, it was revealed that Chip and Joanna decided not to sell the castle after all. Instead, Magnolia announced plans to keep the castle for at least six more months as a house museum.

“Magnolia is pleased to share that the Historic Waco Castle is staying in the Magnolia family,” a statement from Magnolia read, per KCEN-TV. “A prospective buyer and Magnolia mutually agreed not to close, and the unique property will not be sold at this time. This decision is made with much enthusiasm and anticipation as the beloved Castle’s story continues with Magnolia.”

Cottonland Castle is currently open for guided walking tours for a limited time.