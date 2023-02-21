A Complete Roundup of All the Past Winners of HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’: Jasmine Roth, More

Rock the Block is one of HGTV’s most nail-biting and impressive competition series! Part of its allure is the fact that it features some of the network’s most popular stars as they go head-to-head while renovating homes. At the end of every season, a winner is crowned by a celebrity panel of judges and real estate experts.

Season 1 of the series premiered in October 2019. The cast consisted of four HGTV designers, Leanne Ford, Mina Starsiak Hawk, Jasmine Roth and Alison Victoria, who all tackled properties in Los Angeles. They competed with one goal in mind — to create a home with the highest property value after an appraisal.

After four weeks of renovations and a budget of $175,000, Jasmine was named the winner of the competition. She completely transformed a coastal California home that host Drew Scott and his real estate team were blown away by. They valued the pad at a little over $1 million.

“My strategy during this entire competition was to save money on the master suite and kitchen so that I could spend big on the rest of the house,” Jasmine told HGTV about her design in November 2019. “Even after installing the pool, I had a lot of money left over so I could go all out, earn the highest appraisal and win this thing.”

At the end of each season of the show, the winner of the competition gets a street named after them along with a donation made on their behalf to Turn Up! Fight Hunger.

The stakes were even higher during season 2 when the contestants got to compete in teams and received a larger $225,000 budget. The competitors were given six weeks to renovate homes in Georgia in a fierce battle hosted by Ty Pennington.

Network favorites like Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks all showed off their competitive sides while perfecting their properties. Ty also hosted the following season with Dave and Jenny Marrs, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb and more home improvement experts looking to have the highest-valued home on the block.

The beloved program was renewed for a fourth season in October 2022 and given a March 2023 premiere date. Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle, Page Turner and Mitch Glew and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler were announced as the teams competing to win the ultimate bragging rights.

Scroll below to see all of the past winners of Rock the Block.