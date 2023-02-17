Home sweet home! Ty Pennington and his wife, Kellee Merrell, unveiled their beautiful Savannah, Georgia, home after it underwent major renovations. The historic estate was first built in 1853 and purchased by the couple in 2020.

The Rock the Block host and the social media manager got to work renovating the home right away but anticipated it would take a few years for the project to be completed. The couple actually got married on the property while it was under construction in November 2021. They first met more than a decade earlier while Ty was filming a show in Toronto.

Ty and Kellee remained friends over the years until their connection blossomed into something more. The Trading Spaces alum couldn’t be happier with how their love story panned out.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” he told People ahead of their nuptials. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for The One.”

The pair were excited to plant their roots in Georgia and to complete their house. The property also boasts a carriage house, a dreamy courtyard, a rooftop patio and an outdoor pool area. Ty showed off the stunning estate in an Instagram video posted in February 2023 after giving his followers sneak peeks of the progress over the past few years.

The home improvement project certainly came with its challenges along the way. In a January 2022 post, Ty shared an aerial view of the home and the backyard. He admitted that one small mistake was made while painting the outside of the house.

“The shutters were accidentally painted the wrong color — they’re supposed to be more of a green blue. So, they’re going to be repainted,” he captioned the photo.

That same month, he explained the difference between the renovation projects people have seen him complete on TV as opposed to real life.

“I know TV renovations can leave people feeling frustrated when their own projects don’t move as quickly,” the carpenter confessed. “TV renovations are like unicorns and while they are amazing, it’s just not realistic for most people. So, if you’re currently deep in the renovation trenches, know we are right there with you. And in the end, it’s all worth it.”

Keep scrolling to see inside Ty and Kellee’s gorgeous Georgia home.